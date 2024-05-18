Fever lose to Liberty by double digits

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark signs autographs for fans before the start of WNBA basketball game against the New York Liberty, Saturday, May 18, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

NEW YORK (WISH) — For the third straight game to start the season, the Fever lost by double digits. They dug themselves a 20-point deficit at halftime and were able to slowly chip away in the second half, but lost 91-80. They never cut the lead to single digits in the second half.

Caitlin Clark recorded her highest scoring output in the regular season so far with 22 points. It was also her most efficient game shooting the basketball, as she knocked down over 50% of her shots for the first time in her career. She shot 9-17 and 4-10 from beyond the arc.

Turnovers were once again a problem though. Clark had eight of them, which is five more than she had against the Liberty on Thursday. She did rack up eight assists though, the most in the game by either team.

The Fever’s defense was bad once again. They have yet to hold an opponent to under 90 points yet this season. They allowed the Liberty to hit 15 3-pointers at a whopping 46.9%. Breanna Stewart once again burned them, leading all scorers for the game with 24 points. The Fever did force 20 turnovers, but were not able to overcome the Liberty’s hot three-point shooting.

Kelsey Mitchell got back into the starting lineup for the Fever after coming off the bench for the first two games of the season as she was recovering from an ankle injury. She picked up 17 points, her most of the season. She lead the Fever with 18.2 points per game last season.

Aliyah Boston shot 50% for the first time this season, going 5-10 for a total of 12 points.

The Fever return to Indianapolis on Monday to play the Connecticut Sun. They lost to the Sun by 21 points in their season opener. That game is set to tip off at 7 p.m.