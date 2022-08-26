All Indiana

A Seat at the Table hosts end-of-summer event, empowers women in community

A sold-out end-of-summer soirée takes place this weekend to shine a light on women of color who are doing great things in the community.

It’s called “Sisterhood at the Vineyard,” and on Sunday, August 28, at Daniel’s Vineyard, it will showcase women who work in the shadows, creating impact in their area of interest.

The gala is sponsored by “A Seat At the Table,” and its founder Jordan Coleman took a seat at our table on “All Indiana” Friday to discuss the purpose behind this event.

