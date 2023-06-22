Search
An extraordinary night of bourbon tasting

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Attention all Bourbon enthusiasts! The Indiana Historical Society is thrilled to announce the return of a remarkable evening dedicated to bourbon tasting.

Join us as IHS Vice President, Amy Lamb, and Huse Culinary Vice President, Bryn Jones, collaborate to create an unforgettable experience.

To give you a preview of what’s in store, our esteemed hosts have prepared a selection of ready-to-pour cocktails, expertly crafted to showcase the exceptional flavors and richness of this beloved spirit.

Get ready to indulge in an evening of bourbon appreciation like no other, as we celebrate the art and heritage of this iconic American drink. Be sure to watch the full interview above to learn more about these tantalizing flavors!

