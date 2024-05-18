Frankfort officer goes on goose chase to rescue bird tangled in fishing line
FRANKFORT, Ind. (WISH) — A Frankfort police officer and a bystander were led on a “wild goose chase” as they worked to rescue a goose tangled in fishing line.
Bodycam footage shared by the Frankfort Police Department on Facebook shows the rescue.
Sometime Thursday morning, an officer patrolling the City Lagoons found a goose standing in the road obstructing traffic. The goose refused to move, and soon the officer noticed its feet were wrapped in fishing line.
The officer and a bystander were able to catch the goose after what police said was a short pursuit, then cut the bird free with a pocket knife.
In the end, the “wild goose chase ended peacefully,” as the department said in the post.
