The Avi8or takes flight over the Monon Trail

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In this week’s episode of Avi8or Adventures, meteorologist Drew Narsutis takes viewers on a journey down the Monon Trail.

From Sheridan to the North Split, he explores vibrant neighborhoods and unforgettable experiences along this iconic pathway.

Stretching across central Indiana, the Monon Trail is one of the state’s most beloved greenways. Originally a railway connecting Chicago and Indianapolis, the modern-day Monon Trail is a lifeline for central Indiana cyclists, joggers, and adventurers alike.

The trail was transformed in the late 1990s into the recreational gem it is today—a 27-mile journey from the heart of Indianapolis up to Sheridan.

At the northernmost end, Sheridan welcomes you to the Monon Trail. Here, it’s all about fresh air and wide-open views as you embark on a journey through Indiana’s natural beauty and diverse communities.

A few miles south, you’ll find yourself in Westfield, where charming neighborhoods and lively local eateries offer plenty of reasons to stop and explore.

Continuing southward, Carmel greets you with its bustling arts and design district, boutique shopping, and family-friendly green spaces. It’s a perfect spot to take in the vibrancy of this rapidly growing city.

Further south in Broad Ripple, the trail weaves through a lively mix of eclectic shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues. It’s a cultural hotspot where you can easily spend hours.

Finally, the trail reaches its southern end at the North Split in downtown Indianapolis. From here, it seamlessly connects you to the city’s bustling core and the sights, sounds, and attractions that make Indy special.

So whether you’re looking for a day of exploration or a weekend activity, the Monon Trail offers an adventure worth experiencing.

As the Monon Trail dries up from recent rains, consider heading out to experience all it has to offer.

Showers look like they will return on Thursday but the weekend ahead is looking much drier outdoors.