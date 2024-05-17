Toy Factory to play first of Noblesville’s 2024 summer concerts

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Noblesville Parks and Recreation Department on Thursday announced the 15 performers for its two concert series that start in June.

The Summer Concert Series will be from 7-9 p.m. Thursdays in June and July at Dillon Park, 6351 Midland Lane. That’s near 146th Street and Hazel Dell Parkway.

The Concert at the Commons Series will be 7-10 p.m. Saturdays at Federal Hill Commons Pavilion, 175 Logan St. That’s west of the White River and the Hamilton County Courthouse Square.

Concerts will be free. People were invited to bring chairs and blankets.

SUMMER CONCERT SERIES at Dillon Park

June 6: Toy Factory.

June 13: Groove Smash.

June 20: The Bishops.

June 27: Jai Baker 3.

July 11: Dave and Rae.

July 18: The Doo Band.

July 25: Endless Summer Band.

CONCERT AT THE COMMONS at Federal Hill Commons Pavilion

Presented by Myers Construction Management Inc.

June 8: The Eagles Project (Eagles tribute).

June 22: Parrots of the Caribbean (Jimmy Buffett).

July 13: 16 Candles Band (1980s music).

July 27: No Fences (Garth Brooks)

Aug. 10: Crush (Bon Jovi).

Aug. 24: Tennessee Whiskey (Chris Stapleton).

Sept. 14: Hi Infidelity (1980s rock).

Sept. 28: Chicago Rewired (Chicago).

Sponsors include Embassy Suites, Godby Home Furnishings, Hallmark Orthodontics, Logan Street Signs & Banners, Indiana American Water, McGavic Outdoor Power, The Nesst, and Urban Air.

