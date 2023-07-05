Debunking shark myths with marine expert Dr. Catherine MacDonald

With many Hoosiers headed for the coast this summer, there’s a lot of misconceptions surrounding the sea’s most popular predator …

Dr. Catherine MacDonald, Director of the Shark Research and Conservation Program at the University of Miami, joins us via Zoom today! She’s helping break down facts and fiction when it comes to sharks.

MacDonald is an interdisciplinary environmental scientist and Research Assistant Professor at the Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science at the University. She has more than a 10 years of research experience with sharks and rays. Macdonald is internationally recognized as an animal handling trainer.

The Shark Research and Conservation Program was founded in 2003 as the South Florida Student Shark Program. In 2010, the name was changed to the Shark Research & Conservation Program (SRC). Since 2010, the SRC has continued to grow conducts more than 80 days of field research each year. It supports undergraduate and graduate internships for 30 University of Miami students annually.