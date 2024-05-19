IMPD: Man fatally shot at near north side home on West 27th Street; suspect detained

Police lights on top of a patrol car at a crime scene. Indianapolis police say a man was fatally shot at a home on the city's near north side on West 27th Street around 11 p.m. on May 18, 2024. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police say a man was shot and killed at a home on the near north side on West 27th Street late Saturday night.

The victim’s name and age haven’t been shared.

A release from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers were called to a house in the 1100 block of West 27th Street around 11 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot.

When they arrived, they found the suffering a gunshot wound. Emergency services rushed him to a hospital, but he later died.

Police say a suspect was detained following the incident, and all other parties involved in the shooting were identified. No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact Det. Kevin Roell at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Kevin.Roell@indy.gov.