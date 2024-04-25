Grammy-winning duo talk new film ‘UNSUNG HERO’

The Grammy-winning duo for KING + COUNTRY, made up of brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone, are stepping into a new spotlight with their latest venture, “UNSUNG HERO.”

The film tells the true story of their own family’s journey, highlighting resilience, faith, and the power of love amidst tough times.

As David Smallbone’s music business falls apart, the Smallbone family goes on a brave journey from Australia to the United States, relying only on their strong bond and love for music. Joel Smallbone plays his father, David, while Daisy Betts adds depth to the character of Helen, his supportive wife.

Against all odds, “UNSUNG HERO” celebrates a mother’s unwavering faith, sparking hope for the family.

In “UNSUNG HERO,” audiences witness the Smallbone family’s resilience as they face the challenges of starting over in a new country.

With their six children and another on the way, David and Helen Smallbone embody perseverance as they rebuild their lives.

The film honors the family’s journey and shows the enduring power of belief in tough times.

Helen’s strong faith inspires her husband and children to stay true to their convictions.

“UNSUNG HERO” promises to be a touching portrayal of love, sacrifice, and courage in ordinary people.