Victim of fatal road rage shooting was deaf, killed after ‘honking incident’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ryan Hawkins was killed Wednesday in a fatal road rage shooting.

The 35-year-old was deaf and died after a possible “honking incident” led to him being shot, his family tells News 8.

His family believes the incident led Ryan to try to speed away from the area. They say he was then shot before his car veered off of I-65. He was ejected from the car before it entered the pond. Officers also located bullet holes in the side of the car.

“Ryan was trying to speed off, like he was trying to get away,” his best friend Ben Levine said.

Indiana State Police announced two arrests connected to the shooting Friday morning. 24-year-old Andre Briski, of Indianapolis, was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Shawna Rowland, of Greenwood, was arrested and charged with assisting a criminal and obstruction of justice.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

ISP Sgt. John Perrine announced on Wednesday that Hawkins was in an incident involving road rage and gunfire while on I-65 northbound near the 103-mile marker. That’s south of the Southport Road exit on the city’s south side.

He died at the scene from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound, along with injuries from being ejected from the car.

“When deaf people meet deaf people, you click instantaneously, because you have similar lives, but Ryan just connected with everyone, he was a beautiful soul,” Drew Hawkins said about his brother.

His sister, Paige Hawkins, echoed that same sentiment, saying her brother was a light in her life.

Ryan Hawkins attended the Indiana School for the Deaf, his brother, Drew Hawkins, said. He went on to attend Gallaudet University, which is the only liberal arts university for deaf and hard of hearing students internationally.

“Gallaudet University is saddened by the untimely passing of Ryan Hawkins, a 2013 graduate,” the university said in a statement. “Mr. Hawkins was an active and involved student and a loyal alumnus. His sister is an alumna, and his brother is a current student. We mourn with his family, and wish them peace and comfort.”

News 8 sat down with his family.