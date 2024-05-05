Cinco de Mayo celebrations underway at El Toro Bravo

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — El Toro Bravo is celebrating Cinco De Mayo with a party at all of its Indianapolis-area locations.

On Sunday, May 5, the restaurant will offer a wide variety of drinks and authentic Mexican dishes. Guests can expect a DJ, a bubble head, and giveaways.

For months, restaurant owner Israel Vasquez Vazquez has been planning this Cinco De Mayo celebration. “We have a lot of unique things like a Patron tower, we have different flavors on it, and people love how we celebrate,” he said. “We also have special fajitas on the menu.”

Vasquez also broke down a few misconceptions about Cinco de Mayo when he joined News 8 at Daybreak. “Everybody thinks that Cinco De Mayo is a Mexican Independence Day. No, it’s not. It’s just celebrating a battle between the French and the Mexicans,” he said.

Bravo will be open from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Here are their locations in central Indiana.

Downtown: 365 N. Illinois St.

Zionsville: 1576 W. Oak St.

Greenwood: 172 Melody Ave.

South side: 7040 McFarland Blvd

You can learn more about the restaurant and see the full menu here, and watch the full interview above to learn more.