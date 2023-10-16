John Poor, National Mullet Champ, discusses victory and charitable cause

John Poor, a prominent figure in the national mullet competition scene, shares his experience winning the 2023 Indiana Mullet Champ competition at the Indiana State Fair. His victory in this regional competition earned him a spot in the prestigious 2023 National Mullet Championship, known as “The Mane Event,” an online contest. Hailing from Anderson, Indiana, Poor is affectionately called “Uncle Jesse” by his fans and family due to his striking resemblance to the iconic mullet sported by actor John Stamos in his role as Uncle Jesse on the popular TV show “Full House.”

The 4th annual Mane Event, like its predecessors, is conducted entirely in a virtual format. Participants are judged based on their performance in several categories, including donations, online votes, and evaluations of their mullets by a panel of three judges. All donations raised during the competition are directed towards Homes for Wounded Warriors, a charitable organization dedicated to constructing homes for disabled veterans.

For John Poor, growing a mullet is more than just a style choice; it is deeply personal. After successfully overcoming colon cancer, he adopted a new outlook on life, embracing each day as if it were his last. As part of this transformation, he decided to sport the distinctive hairstyle that made him feel confident and vibrant. He also committed himself to treating others with kindness and respect.

As a U.S. Air Force veteran, John Poor is passionate about supporting disabled veterans. He expressed his enthusiasm for raising funds through the Mane Event to benefit those who have served their country. The competition allows individuals to combine their love for mullets with their dedication to charitable causes.

For those interested in learning more about the National Mullet Championship and how to support John Poor’s journey, they can visit mulletchamp.com. John Poor’s participation in this contest is a testament to the transformative power of personal experiences and the desire to make a positive impact on the lives of others, especially those who have served in the military.