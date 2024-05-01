Indiana police think driver died in road rage shooting on I-65

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A driver died after what Indiana State Police are calling a road rage shooting on Wednesday afternoon led to a car going from Interstate 65 into a pond.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday. Sgt. John Perrine said in a post on X that the driver was in an incident involving road rage and gunfire while on I-65 northbound near the 103-mile marker. That’s south of the Southport Road exit on the city’s south side.

The driver, who has not yet been identified, went off the interstate and was ejected from the car, which ended up into a residential pond next to the interstate in the 7800 block of Tanza Road. That’s in the Redwoods Apartment Neighborhoods.

The driver died at the scene.

Perrine says divers on Wednesday evening remained in the pond.

Police did not provide any information on suspects.