IMPD: Arrest made in deadly north side carjacking incident

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested a suspect in Monday afternoon’s deadly carjacking incident at a gas station on the near north side.

Chad Martin, 33, was arrested and preliminarily charged for the murder of 51-year-old Shane Coffman and robbery, police say.

An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Southeast District officer was patrolling the 2700 block of English Avenue when he heard a call for help just before 3 p.m. That’s the roundabout for South Rural Street and Southeastern Avenue.

The officers found a man outside on the ground with injuries consistent with trauma. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he died from his injuries.

Officers at the scene learned the man’s vehicle had been stolen. According to a release, Speedway police located the stolen vehicle in the 1000 block of Holt Road, and Martin was taken into custody.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Anthony Johnson at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Anthony.Johnson@indy.gov