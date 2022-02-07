All Indiana

‘Share Some Love’ fundraiser provides Ronald McDonald House families with valentines, raises money for charity

Valentine’s Day is one week away, and there’s a special way you can “Share Some Love” this year.

You can send a valentine greeting to families at the local Ronald McDonald House.

RMHCCIN loves, serves and cares for families during their toughest times, and this year they’re celebrating 40 years of providing a supportive home away from home for families of children receiving medical care at Riley Hospital for Children at Indiana University Health and other area hospitals. Each night, as many as 51 families call the House “home.”

Robin Chalmers, events manager for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana, joined us today to share how you can help support the charity’s families.

Valentines are on sale for just $5 each and all donations will go directly to help fund overnight stays for families in need.

You can send as many Valentines as you would like to a family and deck their door with these sweet cards of support. RMHCCIN’s goal is to deck each door with as many valentine as possible to share the love and brighten a family’s stay at the House.

Visit sharesomelove.givesmart.com for more information and to purchase your Valentines (available through Feb. 14.)