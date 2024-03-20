The story & legacy of Crispus Attucks High School

The Indiana Historical Society (IHS) is hosting an insightful evening focused on the history and impact of Crispus Attucks High School. On March 21st, researchers and storytellers will share their perspectives on this iconic institution.

Leading the event are Jack McCallum, author of “The Real Hoosiers: Crispus Attucks High School, Oscar Robertson, and the Hidden History of Hoops,” Ted Green, Director and Producer of “Attucks: The School That Opened a City,” and Dr. James Madison, historian and author of “The Ku Klux Klan in the Heartland.”

The panel aims to be interactive, allowing guests to learn about the researchers’ approaches, the stories that stood out to them, and the challenges of presenting complex narratives. From books to films and scholarly discussions, each medium offers a unique way to understand Crispus Attucks’ story.

Interestingly, the event aligns with a significant anniversary for Attucks. March 19th marks 69 years since the school’s first state championship win in 1955, a moment that transcended sports and symbolized resilience.

Through this event, the Indiana Historical Society continues its mission of preserving stories that shape our understanding of the past. By honoring Crispus Attucks’ legacy, they encourage reflection on the power of education, sports, and community in promoting equity and unity.