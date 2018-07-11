Arrest made after two shot on near south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man has been arrested after a weekend shooting left two people in the hospital. One of those victims is not expected to survive.

36-year-old John Woodcock has been arrested in the case.

He’s accused of shooting 40-year-old Heather Mandujano and 28-year-old Adam Walls on July 9 in the 1500 block of Barth Avenue.

First responders found the two just after 6 a.m. and took them to a hospital. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says that Mandujano is not expected to survive the shooting.

Investigators have not provided information on what led up to the shooting.

The case now goes to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office for a charging decision.