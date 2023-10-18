Chick-fil-A releases first-ever cookbook, including recipes for discontinued items

SPRINGFIELD, VA - JULY 26: The sign of a Chick-fil-A is seen July 26, 2012 in Springfield, Virginia. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — What if you could have Chick-fil-A at your fingertips, any day of the week, including Sunday, from the comfort of your home?

Well, now you can, sort of.

The popular chain has released its first-ever digital cookbook. It’s called “Extra Helpings: Inspiring Stories and Imaginative Recipes from Chick-fil-A Shared Table” and can be found for free online.

The digital cookbook has 26 recipes categorized into four parts: breakfast, entrées, sides/shareables, and desserts.

Breakfast: This section includes five recipes like a fruit smoothie, spicy queso and eggs, waffle potato fry frittata, and more.

Entrées: This is the largest section of the cookbook with 12 different recipes. These include nugget fried rice, chicken pot pie, honey chipotle BBQ chicken strips, and much more, from kinds of pasta to a variety of sandwiches. It also includes a recipe for the chain’s discontinued chicken salad.

Sides & Shareables: six recipes are in this section, including potato casserole, southwest creamy salsa corn salad, and more. This section also includes a fan favorite and now a discontinued item – Chick-fil-A’s coleslaw.

Desserts: This section includes three tasty recipes: apple cobbler, layered ice cream celebration cake, and strawberry peach shortcake ice cream sandwich.

The company says the new cookbook was created to help raise awareness of food insecurity and highlight the importance of reducing food waste.

“According to Feeding America, a leading national nonprofit dedicated to fighting hunger, about 34 million Americans, including 9 million children, currently experience food insecurity and lack access to enough food to provide adequate nourishment to everyone in their household,” said Andrew T. Cathy, CEO, Chick-fil-A, Inc. “At the same time, it’s estimated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture that Americans waste about one pound of food per day. Can you imagine if, instead of going to a landfill, that extra food could help feed those in need?”

Chick-fil-A isn’t new to the fight against hunger and food insecurity. According to the company, more than 25 years ago, Chick-fil-A Owner-Operator Marshall Wilkins made his first donation of extra food to a local soup kitchen in Knoxville, Tenn.

The company credits this simple act of kindness as a catalyst for the creation of the Chick-fil-A Shared Table program. The program aims to fight food insecurity and reduce food waste by pairing Chick-fil-A restaurants with local nonprofits that can use their surplus food to feed those in need.

Since the Shared Table program started, the company says 13 million meals have been created, and 13.9 million pounds of food waste has been diverted from landfills.