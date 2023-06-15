US Senator Tim Scott speaks at InnoPower Minority Business Week conference

South Carolina U.S. Senator Tim Scott spoke at the 2023 InnoPower Minority Business Week conference (Proved Photo/IMBW)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — South Carolina U.S. Senator Tim Scott joined the InnoPower Minority Business Conference on Thursday.

The annual minority-centered business conference focuses on convening entrepreneurs, corporate leaders, investors, workforce development organizations, and community advocates.

“One of the blessings I always dreamed of was finding a way out of poverty, for me, entrepreneurship became that way,” Scott said at the conference.

Scott finished by encouraging entrepreneurs to continue fighting for access to financial credit and capital.