Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

US Senator Tim Scott speaks at InnoPower Minority Business Week conference

South Carolina U.S. Senator Tim Scott spoke at the 2023 InnoPower Minority Business Week conference (Proved Photo/IMBW)
by: Kyla Russell
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — South Carolina U.S. Senator Tim Scott joined the InnoPower Minority Business Conference on Thursday.

The annual minority-centered business conference focuses on convening entrepreneurs, corporate leaders, investors, workforce development organizations, and community advocates.

“One of the blessings I always dreamed of was finding a way out of poverty, for me, entrepreneurship became that way,” Scott said at the conference.

Scott finished by encouraging entrepreneurs to continue fighting for access to financial credit and capital.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Bill Cosby faces new lawsuit...
Entertainment /
Suicides and homicides among young...
National News /
Supreme Court rejects challenge to...
Political News /
Jury awards $25.6 million to...
Business /
Richard Allen appears before judge...
Crime Watch 8 /
American woman and unidentified man...
News /
Drugmakers want to stop Medicare...
Medical /
Most people have problems with...
Medical /