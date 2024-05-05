Work to start on $75M ‘luxury urban’ condos, townhomes with rooftop terraces

The $75 million CityWalk on Nickel Plate Trail project was designed to have a tiered, seven-story building with 95 condominiums with 20 private rooftop terraces. (Provided Image/Wanas Group)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Fishers developers and elected leaders on Monday afternoon will break ground on what’s been touted as a “luxury urban residential development.”

The $75 million CityWalk on Nickel Plate Trail project was designed to have a tiered, seven-story building with 95 condominiums with 20 private rooftop terraces; 39 townhomes with rooftop terraces; and 88 apartments from one bedroom to three bedrooms.

Republican Mayor Scott Fadness in a Facebook post said expects CityWalk to become a downtown Fishers landmark, setting the standard for architecture and design along the Nickel Plate Trail pedestrian and bicycling path.

Fishers City Council last summer approved the project, which should be done in summer 2027, according to the development firm Fishers-based Wanas Group, led by Sam Wanas.

The council OK’d $16 million in 25-year bonds for the project. The bond are expected to be repaid through property taxes generated from the new project.

The groundbreaking ceremony will begin at 1:30 p.m. Monday at 8850 Circle Drive. That’s off Lantern Road north of the Nickel Plate Trail.