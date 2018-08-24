Carmel police issue photos of burglary suspects

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Police on Thursday issued photos of two suspects in a business burglary on Sunday.

Carmel Police Department said in a news release that two suspects broke into a business about 10:56 p.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of West 96th Street, which is along Michigan Road. The rellease did not give the name of the business.

One suspect, a woman, was described as from 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing from 140 to 160 pounds. She was wearing a dark hoodie, light pants, tennis shoes and gloves, the release said.

The other suspect, a man, was described as 6 feet, 1 inch or 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing from 170 to 200 pounds. He has a goatee. He was wearing a light-colored, three-quarter-zip, long-sleeved shirt, light shorts, tennis shoes and a Colts horseshoe logo hat, the release said.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.