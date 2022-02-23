Coronavirus

COVID-19 guidance changes for Indiana K-12 schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Changes in COVID-19 guidance go in place Wednesday for K-12 schools.

The Indiana State Health Department loosened restrictions as Indiana emerges from the Omicron surge.

IDOH said it made these changes because of the rapid decline in COVID-19 cases and the eligibility for school ages kids to be vaccinated.



Here are the changes:

Schools no longer will be required to conduct contact tracing or report positive cases to IDOH.

Schools no longer will need to quarantine students who are exposed to a positive COVID-19 case, regardless of vaccination status or whether the school requires masks.

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 should isolate for five days and may return on Day 6 if they have been fever-free for 24 hours without the use of medication so long as symptoms are improving.

These changes are regardless of vaccination status or whether the school requires masks.

Schools are expected to assist local health departments with notification in the event of an outbreak and share information with families when a case is identified so parents can monitor their children for symptoms.