Hoosiers find shortage of rapid tests for COVID

(WISH) — More Hoosiers are looking to get a rapid test for coronavirus, but, according to health officials, there’s a chance you won’t get your hands on one.

“Because they are in such short supply we’re really trying to save them for those who are really sick,” said Stephenie Mellinger, administrator at the Madison County Health Department in Anderson, Indiana.

“We don’t have too many testing, so we want to be sure that use it when it’s really needed,” said Morrella Dominguez, chief marketing and development officer at Shalom Health Care Center in Indianapolis.

The Madison County Health Department says it’s testing more than 100 people per day and expects numbers to remain about the same through mid-January. “I just look forward to continue to be really busy for our testing clinic,” Mellinger said.

However, the health department says, it’s encouraging PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing ahead of Christmas, and people can get results within 48 hours.

“If you’re traveling, plan ahead and come and get a PCR test. We don’t have a short supply of those. We have plenty,” Mellinger said.

“I want to test as many people as we possibly can whether that’s rapid, whether that’s PCR. I just am looking forward to a time when testing isn’t as much of a necessity as having the clinic the vaccination clinic more full,” Mellinger said.

The Madison County Health Department is located at 206 E. 9th St. Anderson, IN. The health department says PCR and rapid testings are offered for free when supplies are available.

Because of the shortage of COVID-19 test at Shalom Health Care Center, testing is appointment-only.

“You have to call, make the appointment with the provider, and the provider will talk to you about the risks and all that, and then do the testing if it’s considered by the provider first,” Dominguez said.

“Unfortunately, we do not have the capacity at Shalom to have everybody get the testing, you know, walk in and get tested. We do have the capacity for the vaccine at this point, but not for testing,” Dominguez said.

Shalom Health Care Center is open weekdays, but will be closed on Dec. 24 and 31. The center is offering the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for children ages 5-11.

Vaccinations and testing are also being offered outside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The clinic is across Gate 2 on West 16th Street. That clinic has been extended through Jan. 22.