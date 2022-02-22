Coronavirus

Indiana’s largest hospital system weathered COVID-19 surge

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Officials at Indiana’s largest hospital system say its hospitals have weathered the worst of the latest COVID-19 surge although they are still treating hundreds of patients with the illness.

The update Tuesday from IU Health officials came as Indiana has seen steep declines in the past month in COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations and new infections.

The total patient counts have improved enough that a U.S. Navy team left IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis on Tuesday after spending two months there to help staffers.

IU Health officials say they expect hospitals to have high patient counts for several months as they treat those who’ve had surgeries or other medical care delayed.