ISDH: 3,805 new COVID-19 cases, 118 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 3,805 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded from Jan. 30 to Dec. 20.

A total of 1,196,148 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

The ISDH coronavirus dashboard reported 118 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana from Dec. 9-20.

A total of 17,971 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 637 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 24.9%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 13.4%.

A total of 16,292,029 tests have been administered to 4,682,998 Hoosiers.

There are currently 3,002 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

ISDH says 8,341,284 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,528,763 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,069,860 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 275,841,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,365,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.