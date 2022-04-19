Coronavirus

World reaches 500 million known cases of coronavirus

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Over 500 million people have been infected with coronavirus worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.

So, how did the world get to such a staggering number?

News 8 spoke with Dr. Christopher Doehring, vice president of medical affairs at Franciscan Health, to get his reaction.

“This is a highly contagious virus,” Doehring said. “The strains that are circulating seem to be becoming more contagious. So, it’s incredibly easily spread. The fact that we’ve documented a half billion cases is certainly noteworthy, but not a major surprise.”

However, because of the lack of testing early on in the pandemic and limited testing in many parts of the world, 500 million is probably an underestimation, Doehring says. The true number of COVID-19 cases is likely much higher.

The good news, Doehring says, we’re at a good place. Hospitalizations and deaths are down, and Doehring says he wants Hoosiers to take a pause and enjoy their freedom from restrictions before the next possible wave of infections hits.