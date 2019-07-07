1 critical, 1 stable after shooting on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people were injured Saturday night in a shooting on the city’s northwest side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the intersection of West 38th Street and North High School Road around 7:15 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

No victims were found at the gas station, but a crime scene was identified, according to Lt. Bradly Gosnell at the scene.

Then police received a call from a witness who said a male involved in the shooting was in a car at the Pike Township fire station at 52nd Street and Georgetown Road. That person was transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital.

Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital reported to police the arrival of a male victim of a gunshot wound associated with the incident. That person, also a male, was in critical condition on Saturday night.

Both victims were in surgery just before 9 p.m. Saturday.

No definite suspects have been identified. The ages and identities of the male victims were not immediately available.

Gosnell said security footage from the gas station should provide answers. The owner of the gas station is out of town but spoke with police and said he would provide the video when he returned.