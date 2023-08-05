Search
1 dead after fatal hit-and-run on near north side

A male was killed in a hit-and-run on the near north side of Indianapolis on August 5, 2023. (Photo aired on WISH-TV)
by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A male was fatally injured in a hit-and-run early Saturday morning on the near north side, police say.

The name and age of the male has not been shared yet.

Sometime early Saturday morning, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were sent to the intersection of 33rd and Illinois Streets on a report of a pedestrian struck.

When investigators arrived, they found a male suffering from trauma injuries. He was unfortunately pronounced dead by emergency services.

Police say preliminary investigation suggests the accident was a hit-and-run and the male may have been riding a scooter.

Investigators say they are gathering more information on possible suspects.

