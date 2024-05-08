16-year-old girl charged as adult with March murder of 25-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 16-year-old girl was charged Wednesday as an adult in the March murder of a 25-year-old man, court documents show.

Savannah Allen, of Indianapolis, was charged with aiding, inducing or causing the murder of Addam Hart.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called just after 1 a.m. March 28 to a report of a person shot in the 2200 block of Gable Drive. That’ ‘s an area with homes southeast of the I-70 overpass for North Mitthoeffer Road.

After going to bed March 28, Hart’s mother told a detective she heard popping sounds and dust falling inside her room. She yelled to Hart for help, and he came running downstairs to her bedroom, where he fell to the floor with a gunshot wound outside her bedroom door.

Hart was taken to a hospital in critical condition but later died. An autopsy, performed April 2, found the cause of death to be a penetrating gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of death to be a homicide, court documents say.

An IMPD detective interviewed Allen and other people. Allen said she joined a group that shot at the Gable Drive house and cars outside it. The group had been talking in advance about going after someone accused of sexual assault.

Allen, her mother and their attorney on May 2 talked with the detective. Allen told the detective she’d been “drinking and hanging out” before they went to the Gable Drive address.

“She does not know what their their last names or phone numbers are,” the detective said in the court documents.

Her case in Marion Superior Court 7 was scheduled for a status conference on June 3.

IMPD says it does not release photos of juveniles even when they are charged as adults.

Anyone with information on the crime was asked to contact IMPD Detective Gregory Shue at 317-327-3475 or gregory.shue@indy.gov.