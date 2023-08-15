Cayuga man sentenced to 200 years in prison for child molestation, incest

CAYUGA, Ind. (WISH) — A Cayuga man was sentenced Monday to 200 years in the Indiana Department of Correction after pleading guilty to five counts of child molestation.

Indiana State Police announced the sentencing in a release Tuesday.

Indiana State Police and the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Jeremy Lock, 38, and Angela Lock, 34, on April 20.

The investigation started after the departments received information from the North Vermillion Community School Corporation regarding allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor.

The information alleged the Locks had engaged in sexual misconduct with a minor under 16 years old. Officers interviewed the Locks and executed a search warrant. On May 23, Jeremy and Angela Lock were taken into custody without incident.

The Vermillion County prosecutor charged the Locks with 5 counts of child molestation of a child under 14, incest, and possession of child pornography. Jeremy Lock faced an additional charge of obstruction of justice.

Jeremy Lock pleaded guilty to all charges on Monday. He was sentenced to 40 years for each count of child molestation and 12 years for the incest charge. The 12-year sentence will run alongside the 200-year sentence.

Charges against Angela Lock are still pending.

Cayuga is in a town in Vermillion County, along the Indiana-Illinois border, an hour and a half west of Indianapolis.