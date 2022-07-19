Crime Watch 8

Charges filed after IndyGo bus stolen, crashed in Broad Ripple

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Charges have been filed against a person accused of stealing and crashing an IndyGo bus.

Quentin Stewart, 30, was charged for auto theft after being accused of stealing the bus on the morning of July 16.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Stewart stole the bus at the intersection of College Avenue and Westfield Boulevard and only made it a short distance before crashing the bus into a median at 64th Street and College Avenue.

The IndyGo driver assigned to the bus told officers that she had been taking her break at a nearby gas station when she saw Stewart trying to open the doors from the outside. She said she opened the doors to let Stewart on the bus.

“She let Quentin walk in front of her, and before she got onto the bus she noticed Quentin messing with the enclosure around the drivers seat,” court documents state.

She said she tried to notify an IndyGo supervisor to call police, then saw Stewart begin driving the bus before crashing it into the median.

She said he then walked away from the bus while using crutches.

Police soon found someone walking on crutches and arrested Stewart.

Stewart, listed as homeless in online court records, has an initial hearing on Tuesday afternoon.