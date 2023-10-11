IMPD: Man dead, teenager ‘stable’ after shooting on Indy’s southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting on the city’s southwest side that left a man dead and a teenager wounded.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called just before 10 p.m. to a shooting near the intersection of Scotland Drive and Bank Place. That’s an address within a subdivision near West Morris Street and Bridgeport Road.

Police arrived and found a man who had been shot. He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition but did not survive.

IMPD says a male who “identified himself as having been involved in the shooting” was detained near the crime scene and officers interviewed at least one witness at the scene.

Around 10:40 p.m., police learned that a teenage boy was being treated for a gunshot wound at Ascension St. Vincent on the city’s northwest side.

“Based upon all of the information they have received, detectives believe both incidents above are related. The circumstances that led up to the shooting remain under investigation,” IMPD said in a release.

The male detained near the scene of the homicide was still in custody early Wednesday morning, according to IMPD.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Kyle Hoover at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail the detective at Kyle.Hoover@indy.gov.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.