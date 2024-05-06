IMPD: Person found dead near South Meridian Street

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found dead Sunday night on the city’s near-south side, Indianapolis police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday to a report of a person shot in the 1500 block of South Illinois Street. That’s in a residential area southwest of the intersection of South Meridian Street and Arizona Street.

Police and investigators were gathered in the north-south alley that’s south of West Arizona Street.

Police at the scene say they don’t know how the person died, whether it was a gunshot wound or something else. IMPD says they are looking for witnesses.

No additional information was immediately shared publicly.