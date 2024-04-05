Indy man sentenced to 29 years for string of armed robberies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 29 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to armed robbing six local restaurants and shooting at an employee.

Lamaon Vales, 25, was sentenced after pleading guilty to six counts of interference with commerce by robbery, two counts of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and one count of discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, according to a release.

According to court documents, between Dec. 29, 2019, and Jan. 22, 2020, Vales robbed six Indianapolis Arby’s and Subway restaurants at gunpoint.

Vales pretended to be a customer, once he reached the register, he brandished a pistol with an extended magazine and ordered employees to give him cash from the restaurant’s cash register or safe.

Restaurants Vales robbed:

Subway at 5389 Rockville Rd. on December 29, 2019;

Arby’s at 801 W. 10 th St. on January 9, 2020;

St. on January 9, 2020; Arby’s at 3846 Lafayette Rd. On January 13, 2020;

Subway at 4088 Pendleton Way on January 14, 2020;

Subway at 6225 W. 56 th St. On January 17, 2020;

St. On January 17, 2020; Arby’s at 801 W 10th St. on January 22, 2020.

On Jan. 22, 2020, Vales again robbed the same Arby’s he robbed 13 days earlier. One of the employees was aware of the previous robbery and began chasing Vales. The chase lasted for a block before Vales turned around and fired four shots at the employee. The employee was physically unharmed.

According to evidence technicians, they located 9mm shell casings at the crime scene and found fingerprints that identified Vales as the suspect.

IMPD detectives conducted a court-authorized search of Vales” residence. Investigators then seized the clothing and shoes worn by Vales in the six robberies.

During a recorded interview, Vales admitted to committing each of the six robberies using a 9mm semiautomatic pistol.

At the time of his arrest, Vales had been previously convicted of carrying a handgun without a license and had a pending charge for battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

“Six times in three short weeks, this armed criminal terrorized employees and patrons of Indianapolis restaurants,” said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “No one should be forced to fear for their lives simply because they went to work or for a bite to eat. To make our neighborhoods safer, gun violence must be met with serious consequences. Our federal prosecutors are committed to working with the outstanding investigators of the FBI and IMPD to ensure that violent, armed criminals are taken off our streets and held accountable for the damage they cause.”

Judge Brookman also ordered Vales to serve three years probation following his release from federal prison and pay $1,100 in restitution.