Crime Watch 8

Man arrested on charge of sex trafficking of girl

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A Colorado man was arrested last week for sex trafficking a 13-year-old girl, Lafayette police said Tuesday.

Police responded June 14 to a reported runaway of 13-year-old girl. She had been in contact with a 20-year-old man who was living in Elizabeth, Colorado. Information led police to believe the girl was with the man, identified as Kyle Miotke.

Lafayette detectives contacted the Nebraska State Patrol on Wednesday and said that the girl could be traveling with Miotke in a Ford F-150 truck.

Within 10 minutes of receiving the information, a trooper located the truck traveling on I-80 near Kearney, Nebraska. The trooper made a traffic stop and found the girl in the pickup truck.

An arrest warrant was made through Tippecanoe County and Miotke was charged with:

Promotion of sexual trafficking of a younger child

Kidnapping

Performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor

Inappropriate communication with a child

Dissemination of matter harmful to minors

He was in Nebraska waiting to be transferred to the Tippecanoe County Jail, according to Lafayette police.