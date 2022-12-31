Crime Watch 8

Man with trauma found dead in home in near-north side neighborhood

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a "death investigation/natural or unknown cause" at 4:45 p.m. Dec. 31, 2022, in the 3300 block of Graceland Avenue. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found dead Saturday afternoon in a home in a neighborhood on the city’s near-north side, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a “death investigation/natural or unknown cause” at 4:45 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Graceland Avenue. That’s a few blocks southwest of the intersection of 38th and Meridian streets, and a block east of Crown Hill Cemetery.

Officer found the person with trauma that does not appear to be self-inflicted.

Investigators were awaiting a search warrant for the home about 6:15 p.m. Saturday.

Lt. Shane Foley said IMPD wants people in the neighborhood to check doorbell cameras for video of the area around 3 p.m. Saturday and share that with police.

Saturday has been difficult for police officers interacting with citizens finding people who’ve died, Foley said. At least two violent deaths have happened Saturday, and at least two people were killed in vehicle crashes.

The death on Graceland Avenue marks the 226th homicide of 2022 in Indianapolis, Foley told News 8.