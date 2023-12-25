Search
Person dead after shooting near North Bosart Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting on the city’s east side on Sunday night.

Around 9:11 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot near the 2000 block of North Bosart Avenue. That is a residential area on the city’s east side. When officers arrived to the location, they found a person in critical condition with gunshot wounds.

At 10:05 p.m. Sunday, IMPD said the person was pronounced dead.

Investigators did not immediately release any information on the identity of the victim or what led to the shooting.

This article will be updated when more information has been released.

