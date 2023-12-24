Man dead after shooting on Christmas Eve

Scene of a fire station in the 4100 block of North Mitthoefer Road, where a man suffering from gunshot wounds walked in for help. (WISH Photo/Tahj Reeves)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man is dead after a shooting on Sunday afternoon.

Around 4:39 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to a fire station in the 4100 block of North Mitthoefer Road near the city’s far east side on a report of a person shot. When officers arrived to the fire station, they found a man in critical condition with gunshot wounds. According to investigators, the man was driven to the fire station after being shot, where he was helped by fire department officials.

The man was taken to Eskenazi Health, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators did not immediately release information on the identity of the man who was shot, the original location of the shooting, or any suspect information.

This story will be updated when more information is released.