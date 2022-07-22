Crime Watch 8

Police arrest Indianapolis man after chase in stolen vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police chased an Indianapolis man early Friday morning for driving a stolen vehicle. He’s been identified as Tyler Mclin, 24, of Indianapolis.

Westfield police received a report that a stolen vehicle crashed into another vehicle around 2:30 a.m. on U.S. 31. They say the vehicle was reported stolen from Indianapolis.

Police tried to pull the vehicle over but Mclin refused to stop and a chase began. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department helped with the chase, and the Mclin eventually stopped in the intersection of Lafayette Road and 38th Street.

After the chase, police took Mclin into custody. Two adults who were also in the vehicle were released.

During their investigation, police found that Mclin had multiple felony warrants out of Marion County. He was arrested and taken to the Hamilton County Jail for theft, marijuana possession, and resisting law enforcement.