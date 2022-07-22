Crime Watch 8

Police arrest Indianapolis man after chase in stolen vehicle

(WISH File Photo)
by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police chased an Indianapolis man early Friday morning for driving a stolen vehicle. He’s been identified as Tyler Mclin, 24, of Indianapolis.

Westfield police received a report that a stolen vehicle crashed into another vehicle around 2:30 a.m. on U.S. 31. They say the vehicle was reported stolen from Indianapolis.

Police tried to pull the vehicle over but Mclin refused to stop and a chase began. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department helped with the chase, and the Mclin eventually stopped in the intersection of Lafayette Road and 38th Street.

After the chase, police took Mclin into custody. Two adults who were also in the vehicle were released.

During their investigation, police found that Mclin had multiple felony warrants out of Marion County. He was arrested and taken to the Hamilton County Jail for theft, marijuana possession, and resisting law enforcement.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Indiana Silver Alert issued for man missing from Avon

News /

Unemployment ticks up in June

Inside INdiana Business /

Indianapolis Indians kick off three-game weekend homestand

Local /

These airports are the world’s worst for delays and cancellations this summer

National /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.