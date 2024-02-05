Police seek help after 50 vehicles spray-painted while parked downtown

Police on Feb. 5, 2024, released images of a person after a string of vehicles were vandalized Feb. 2, 2024, in a downtown Indianapolis parking garage. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police on Monday released images of a person after a string of vehicles were vandalized Friday in a downtown Indianapolis parking garage.

Indiana State Capitol Police did not say what time the vandalism may have happened on Friday. A news release only said the vandalism happened in a parking garage off Washington Street but did not offer a specific location.

More than 50 vehicles were reported as being spray-painted while in the parking garage, the release says.

“Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance identifying the person in the photographs below,” the release said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Indiana State Capitol Police at 317-899-8577.