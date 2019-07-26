Prosecutors seek life in prison for couple in boy’s starvation death

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Prosecutors are now seeking life in prison for the couple accused in the death of a 12-year-old boy.

The Daily Journal reports Monroe County prosecutors have filed a court notice to support life in prison without parole for Luis Eduardo Posso Jr. and Danaya Medina-Flores.

The pair is accused of starving Posso’s 12-year-old son, Eduardo Posso, to death.

The coroner said the boy was severely malnourished with zero percent body fat.

Deputies that searched the motel room where the family was staying at the time also found restraints and a K-9 shock collar. Video recovered from cell phones shows the child being restrained in a bathtub.

The couple is being held without bond on murder and battery charges.

Three other children with Posso and Flores – a 9-year-old, a 5-year-old and a 2-year-old – have been placed in child protection services. Deputies say those three children appeared to be healthy.