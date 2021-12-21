Crime Watch 8

Shots fired into Noblesville home

by: Josh Doering
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Noblesville Police Department is asking for help after shots were fired into a house and garage Tuesday morning.

The incident happened in the 19000 Hurst Strand Way near the intersection of East 196th Street and Hague Road around 2 a.m.

Police say several shots were fired and no one was in the house at the time. Officers had gone to the house late Monday to investigate a robbery.

Investigators ask people who live in the neighborhood to check home surveillance cameras and contact police with any useful information by calling 317-776-6371.

