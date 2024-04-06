DNR: Lake County men arrested for poaching deer

The back end of a pickup truck bearing the logos of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. (Provided Photo/Indiana Department of Natural Resources)

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WISH) — Two Lake County men are faced with several misdemeanor charges related to poaching deer, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Ryan Jinkerson, 46, of Lowell, and Randy Kirk, 34, of Winfield, were arrested on the following charges:

Illegal taking of deer,

Hunting with the aid of a motorized conveyance,

Providing false information to a deer check station,

Failing to check in deer,

Hunting deer without a license,

Hunting without consent of landowner,

Hunting deer with the aid of bait,

Unlawful taking of a federally protected species,

Unlawfully placing surveillance cameras on private property,

Hindering a conservation officer

Officers say the investigation stemmed from information provided via Turn in a Poacher, a hotline for reporting such crimes, late last year.

Jinkerson and Kirk turned themselves in after conservation officers issued arrest warrants. Both suspects were released on a $750 bond each.

If you see illegal activity or want to report possible illegal activity, contact TIP at 1-800-TIP-IDNR 800-847-4367 or tip.IN.gov.