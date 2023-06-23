11 songs you NEED on your summer playlist

No pool party, vacation, cookout, or road trip is complete without music! However, crafting a playlist can present its own challenges. Need help pulling your perfect summer playlist together? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered!

Whether summer includes a vacation or a staycation, here are 11 essential additions to any summer jam session…

California Gurls – Katy Perry

Toned, tanned, fit, and READY! When you think of summer, you’d be lying if you say this song doesn’t come to mind. Katy Perry’s upbeat pop style in the early 2000s adds that indescribable summer charm to an occasion. So, turn this summer anthem up and add it to your playlist!

Electric Love – BØRNS

A sleeper on this list, “Electric Love” is the song you’d dance to in summer rain or scream-sing out of your car windows! The electricity this song brings through its composition and lyrics is unmatched by any others on this list! Trust us, the first listen-through of this song results in an out-of-body experience.

Surfin’ U.S.A. – The Beach Boys

We don’t do much surfing here in Indiana, but this 1963 summer anthem makes us want to hop on a plane to the coast! From the song’s tropical feel to the iconic quintet’s harmonies, you can’t go wrong with the Beach Boys during summertime.

Cruel Summer – Taylor Swift

This one is for all the summer swifties out there! “Cruel Summer” has the upbeat, fun feel that every summer song should. With the recent announcement that the piece will become a single now, despite the song initially released in 2019, this one is a must for the perfect summer blend.

Watermelon Sugar – Harry Styles

‘Tastes like strawberries on a summer evening,’ Harry Styles brings his charm and talents to any music he touches. So, why not make room for him on the summer playlist? Bust out the fruit tray, and some sunglasses, and enjoy the watermelon sugar high!

Walking on Sunshine – Katrina & The Waves

This song, though a love song at its core, has the sound and feel of summer! It’s cheery, bright, and makes you want to strut down the street or the beach. So, add this song to the playlist and start walking on sunshine yourself. Doesn’t it feel good?

Summertime – Kenny Chesney

“Perfect song on the radio,” sing along because this one, you NEED to know! This song is about a small town, simply living in summer. It touches on summer league baseball, cheap sunglasses, late nights, and the sweetness of summertime! This Kenny Chesney classic deserves a spot on your playlist.

Dancing Queen – ABBA

You can dance and you can jive, because you’ll have the time of your life listening to this classic! If you’re roasting marshmallows over a fire, this is the song where your skewers become microphones. You can’t help but sing and dance along to ABBA’s most popular song of all time. ‘Dancing Queen’ will set the perfect summer mood every time!

Jack and Diane – John Mellencamp

A little ditty about two kids growing up in the heartland has to be on every Hoosier’s summer playlist! Not only does this song add variety, but any Indiana resident will drop what they’re doing to take this song in. The song’s novelty, the feeling you get when you hear the first guitar line; “Jack & Diane” is a must-add.

Party in the U.S.A. – Miley Cyrus

You don’t need a dream or a cardigan to throw your hands up when this song plays! “Party in the U.S.A.” is the unofficially official summer anthem here in the States. Thank you, 2009 Miley Cyrus, for your generous contribution to summer gatherings everywhere!

Break My Soul – Beyonce

One of the more recent releases on the list, “Break My Soul” is your empowerment addition to the playlist. You already knew Queen B had an entry! This song is an anthem about rebounding and rebuilding that will lift your soul and motivation while you listen. With summer being a time to rest and recover, why not empower yourself as well?