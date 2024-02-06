Country singer Toby Keith dies at 62 after battle with cancer

Toby Keith performs onstage during the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival Presented By Capital One at The Frank Erwin Center on October 30, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Country singer Toby Keith has died at age 62 after a battle with cancer.

A statement on social media and Keith’s website says he died peacefully Monday night surrounded by family.

“Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time,” a statement posted to Keith’s website and social media said.

The country singer had been battling stomach cancer since 2022. He received the Country Icon Award at the 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards.

Keith is known for many hit songs and released his debut album in 1993. He is known for hits including “Red Solo Cup” and “I Wanna Talk About Me.”

His debut album came out in 1993 and included “Should Have Been a Cowboy,” the first of at least 20 No. 1 hits over his 30-year career.

Keith’s 2002 song “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American),” released in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, made him a household name.

Keith made a memorable final television appearance during last year’s People’s Choice Awards and performed as recently as December during a series of shows in Las Vegas.