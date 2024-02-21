Search
7-year-old Indiana girl dies after getting trapped in sand at Florida beach

A 7-year-old girl from Indiana died Wednesday after she and her older brother became trapped in the sand at a Florida beach. (WISH Photo)
by: Michaela Springer
LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (WISH) — A 7-year-old girl from Indiana died Tuesday after she and her older brother became trapped in the sand at a Florida beach, police say.

The girl was identified as Sloan Mattingly by authorities.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office told News 8 that investigators were called to an area in the 4400 block of El Mar Drive around 3:16 p.m. on Tuesday on a report that two children were trapped in the sand on the beach. That’s at a beachfront resort area in southern Florida, north of Miami.

When they arrived, first responders found Sloan, and her 9-year-old brother Maddox, and rescued them from the sand.

Parademics rushed Sloan to a hospital, where she later died.

Investigators believe that the two children were on vacation from Indiana with their family. While at the beach, the kids dug a hole in the sand and soon became trapped.

Police added in their statement that the circumstances behind the entrapment were unclear.

The town of Lauderdale-By-The-Sea expressed its condolences in a Facebook post, saying, “We are heartbroken following the news that five-year-old Sloan Mattingly has passed away. Our deepest condolences are with the Mattingly family during this difficult time.”

News 8 has reached out to the Broward County medical examiner for further information.

This story has been updated to correct the age of the girl who died.

