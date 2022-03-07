Indiana News

Carroll County man dies after crashing car into tree

YEOMAN, Ind. (WISH) — A driver died Saturday night in a crash after he drove a car into a tree, the Carroll County sheriff’s said Monday afternoon.

Justin Patton, 26, of Demotte, was thrown from the northbound car, which went down an embankment off County Road 1200 West north of County Road 600 North. That’s about 2 miles southwest of the town of Yeoman.

After going down the embankment and reaching the bank of the Tippecanoe River, the 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt car burst into flames. Patton had been ejected before the car caught fire, and he died at the scene, the sheriff said in a news release.

Police were called to the crash scene shortly after 9:05 p.m. Saturday.

“Police believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. Toxicology results are pending,” the release said.

Indiana State Police were among other agencies who responded to the crash.