FAA: Plane crashes at Evansville golf course

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A plane that held four people crashed into a golf course Sunday afternoon in Evansville.
According to a release from the Federal Aviation Administration, the single-engine PA-32 plane landed at the Helfrich Hill Golf Course due to engine issues. The FAA says it happened around 1:45 p.m. Sunday.
The FAA did not provide the identities of those involved, or say if anyone was hurt. The FAA called it a minor incident.
An online flight tracker indicates the plane was a seven-passenger Piper flying from Taylorsville, Illinois, to Gallatin, Tennessee.
The Evansville Police Department did not respond to News 8 emails sent Sunday to seek additional information.