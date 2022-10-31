Indiana News

FAA: Plane crashes at Evansville golf course

According to a release from the Federal Aviation Administration, a single-engine PA-32 plane landed at the Helfrich Park Golf Course in Evansville, Indiana, aout 1:45 p.m. Oct. 30, 2022, due to engine issues. (Provided Photo/Evansville Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A plane that held four people crashed into a golf course Sunday afternoon in Evansville.

According to a release from the Federal Aviation Administration, the single-engine PA-32 plane landed at the Helfrich Hill Golf Course due to engine issues. The FAA says it happened around 1:45 p.m. Sunday.

The FAA did not provide the identities of those involved, or say if anyone was hurt. The FAA called it a minor incident.

An online flight tracker indicates the plane was a seven-passenger Piper flying from Taylorsville, Illinois, to Gallatin, Tennessee.

The Evansville Police Department did not respond to News 8 emails sent Sunday to seek additional information.