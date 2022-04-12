Indiana News

Indiana Silver Alert issued for missing 59-year-old man from Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Monday evening for a 59-year-old man missing from Lawrenceburg.

Paul Bradley was last seen at 1:35 p.m. Monday. Police believe he is in extreme danger and may require medical aid.

Police described Bradley as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 210 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen driving a maroon 2000 Dodge Dakota with an Indiana license plate TK431OAP.

Lawrenceburg is 98 miles southeast of Indianapolis.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office at 812-532-3200 or 911.