ISP investigate after suspect shot, killed by Terre Haute police

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police say they are investigating after a suspect was shot and killed by Terre Haute Police Department officers on Tuesday morning.

At 7 a.m., officers were sent to the 1300 block of Fruitridge Avenue on reports of a man in a storage building making verbal threats and pointing a firearm at employees.

Upon arrival, officers located the man in the building and confirmed he did have a handgun. The officers began giving loud verbal commands asking the man to “put down the weapon and exit the building,” according to ISP.

The man did not comply.

Negotiators with the police department were called to the scene and tried to make contact with the suspect for nearly two hours, but were unsuccessful.

The man then unexpectedly left the storage building and pointed a gun at the officers.

“Two officers gave verbal commands for the suspect to drop the firearm, but the commands were disregarded,” ISP said in a Tuesday release.

The officers shot the man. He was then taken to a local hospital, where he died.

The Vigo County Coroner’s Office has not released the man’s identity.

The two Terre Haute Police Department officers involved in the incident were put on administrative leave.